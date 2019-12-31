Daksum And Other Off-beat Destinations For Your Next Trip To Kashmir

Lying in the lap of the snow-clad Himalayas, Kashmir is often called as the ‘Switzerland Of India’. The political tension in the state and not disturbed the surreal beauty of the land. Referred to as ‘Paradise On Earth’, Kashmir is a complete package for solo travellers to families who want an escape from the deadly heat. If you are among those who like to explore the unexplored then here are places where you need to head to right away in Kasmir:

Lesser known, off-beat destinations in Kashmir

1. Daksum

Daksum is located at an altitude of 8,000 feet. The picturesque location is in the middle of Bhringi River Valley and is surrounded by acres of luscious green coniferous forest. The melting of the glaciers has also given Daksum, a flowing stream. If you are a nature lover, then Daksum is surely a must-visit and especially if you would want to skip the summer heat.

2. Verinag

Verinag is situated in the Anantnag District of Kashmir. It is one of the major sources of River Jhelum and is untouched by commercial tourism. It is situated somewhere in the middle of Pahalgam and Srinagar. Verinag is complete with maple trees and gushing blue water. When you visit this small town, make sure that you give Mughal Garden a visit and we are sure you will never regret it.

3. Yusmarg

There is a common folktale that says Jesus Christ and his followers had once come to Yusmarg during one of his Christian missionary expeditions. That is how, commoners say, that Yusmarg got his name which loosely translates to ‘Jesus Meadow’. Nestled amongst green meadows, Yusmarg should be one of the top destinations to visit on your next trip to Kashmir. You can also do an 11km trek up to the frozen Nilnag lake which will wake up your inner wanderlust.

4. Chatpal

A blue spring flowing through the valleys of the cold mountains amid the untouched woods - this is what describes Chatpal the best. Due to the area being untouched by commercial tourism and outsiders, there is no direct transport, so you will have to book a cab beforehand.

