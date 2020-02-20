How Much Does A Honeymoon In The Andaman & Nicobar Islands Cost?

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is an ideal honeymoon destination. It is a Union Territory of India at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. From its giant evergreen forest to the soothing breeze, the place is perfect for a calming yet exotic vacation with your loved one.

Also Read | Planning A Budget Trip To Gokarna? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Andaman and Nicobar Islands cost

Andaman honeymoon packages are among the most sorted out packages in India. The destination provides a very unique experience for honeymooners. Couples going to Andaman on a honeymoon trip usually visit Port Blair, Havelock, and Neil Island. However, the honeymoon package can be customised as per your requirements on several travelling sites. The beaches, climate, food, resorts, people, and hospitality is perfect for a honeymoon in Andaman Islands.

Also Read | Things To Do In Philadelphia That Will Convince You To Plan A Trip, Pronto

How do you get there?

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are located in a remote place, so many find it confusing on how to reach there. You can book a flight to the capital city of Port Blair, from several cities in India, such as Chennai, New Delhi, and Kolkata. You can also take a passenger ship from a port city if you are in India.

Flight ticket price starts from ₹22,000 and ship ticket ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000, as per a travelling portal. Ferry or helicopter can be used to travel between islands, which costs between ₹1000 to ₹4000, as per reports.

Also Read | Quiet Spots In Mumbai: List Of Places Where You Can Enjoy Sunset, Solitude & Sea Breeze

Stay and Packages

There are many packages on different sites for couples. An all-inclusive package is considered to be the best one. The cost and perks vary for different packages and time of stay. According to a leading portal, a 3 nights 4 days’ honeymoon trip would cost around ₹17,000 per person. It covers pick up from the airport to departure, except any personal expenditure on goods and other things.

The trip can be pre-planned or there are hotels and stays that can be booked on spot. Ideally, advance booking is recommended. December to May is considered to be peak months for a visit. Per night stays can also be found at several online sites.

Also Read | Best Vacation Destinations In United States To Spend Quality Time With Your Family

Disclaimer: The cost and information provided in the article are according to various leading travelling portals. The same is subjected to change. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.