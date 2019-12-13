India Tours: A Guide To Explore South East India And Catch Breathtaking Scenarios

From north to south, east to west an individual can spot the diverse culture of India. There are numerous tours and travel packages available to explore India. Below is a South India travel guide, highlighting the must-visit places for the best experience.

Understand the route

Mumbai – Goa – Hampi – Mysore – Wayanad – Calicut – Fort Kochi – Munnar – Thekkady – Alleppey – Varakala

This route from Mumbai to Varakala is all about travelling South India. Start the trip from Mumbai and head south to Goa, Hampi and Mysore. After entering Kerala, spend the rest of your days exploring 'God’s Own Country'. The route is relaxed and moves at a slower pace than the others, giving you time to soak in the beauty of the South. You can reach Mumbai to Goa to Hampi by bus or the weekly trains. The traveller can also rent a car or drive their vehicle for the trip. You can plan to go for a trekking in Wayanad as the place is known for magnificent sites. Enjoy a perfect sunset at the Queen of the Arabian Sea located near Fort Kochi. End the trip on the beach in Varkala or carry on to the stunning hill station of Munnar. You can also enjoy the backwater in Alleppey before heading back home.

It's like a child's quiet prayer. Like heaven's blue-tinted glow. Like the scent of the rivers. Like the music of the palm trees. Everything flows naturally, here in the backwaters of Kerala.



If the traveller follows the above route, they will be able to cover most of the south-west area of South India. It doesn't cover the south-east region. North Indians and foreigners might feel that it is slightly costlier and expensive than the other regions. Reportedly, there are not many budget options, though the number of hostels has been increased than earlier. Hiring a vehicle even for short distance costs higher than the other public transport available.

