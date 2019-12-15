India Tours: Best Places In South India That Are Ideal For Visit In January

South India has a distinct culture that sets the place apart from the rest of the country. Not only that, but each state in South India has managed to retain its own distinct identity. Intricate temple architecture, historical ruins, palm-fringed canals, spirituality, and beaches will provide you with a varied and a very interesting trip. The place can best be visited in January, as the weather is the best during the month. Read ahead to know about the best places to visit in South India in January-

Best South Indian places to visit in January

Kerala Backwaters, Kerala

Cruising along the palm-fringed canals, popularly known as the backwaters, is one of the best things to do in Kerala, and in fact in all of South India. Time truly seems to stand still when you’re there. Exotic South Indian food cooked by one of the best chefs and chilled beers on the boat make it even more enjoyable. You can spend the night on the boat or out in the middle of the water, surrounded by serenity. You will have a feast on freshly caught and prepared seafood, according to traditional recipes. The Backwater of Kerala is definitely one of the best South-Indian places to visit in January.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Ancient Madurai is home to the most impressive and important temple in South India, the Meenakshi Temple. This is the most famous temple in the whole of South India. The city of Madurai is more than 4,000 years old and has remained a major centre for Tamil culture and learning. The old traditional part of the city is fascinating to explore on foot. These days, Madurai attracts pilgrims and tourists in equal numbers. The 12-day Chithirai Festival, featuring a re-enacted celestial wedding of God and Goddess, is also held in Madurai each year.

Coorg, Karnataka

Karnataka's Kodagu region, often referred to as Coorg, is the best place for fresh aromatic South Indian coffee and stunning scenic beauty. This alluring mountainous area in southern Karnataka, not very far from Bangalore and Mysore, is renowned for its plentiful coffee estates. It is a beautiful hill-station and best place to stay for a mini-vacation.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train chugs its way up to the popular hill station of Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The historic railway line was completed in 1899, 45 years after the first plans were drawn up. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2005. The 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) journey is an enthralling one. It passes through rocky terrain, ravings, forested hills, tea plantations, 16 tunnels, and over 250 bridges (including 32 major ones). Ooty is a great place to escape the heat, although it has become quite commercialized and crowded these days.