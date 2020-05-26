Is Epass Required For Domestic Flights? How To Apply For An Epass Online?

Quick links:
As the Indian government announced nationwide lockdown 4.0, states have come up with different plans to ease the traffic in an orderly fashion and created new guidelines to allow swift movements for inter-state travelling through epass. However, people still cannot take rules leniently and need to travel with all the documents to avoid punishment. The government has opted for the same considering migrant workers who have been facing problems while crossing borders. So, epass will help them facilitate their movement.
Besides planning to increase the number of special trains, the union government has allowed the state government to issue online epass for stranded passengers. After announcing various relaxations, the government also launched a new website to help people apply for their inter-state movement with online epasses. Created by the National Informatics Centre, the website has epass services across 17 states in the country, according to reports. Those who want to travel to different states would require epasses. The online site allows people to apply for the same and keep an eye on their application status.
Recently, the government released the official standard operating procedure for flights on Sunday. It permitted 25 incoming flights to Chennai airport and did not put any cap on the departure of flights. According to reports, the state has also urged the Airports Authority of India to keep minimum flights from Gujarat and Maharashtra. So, the flights can travel to Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy. Passengers are required to register their details online and obtain an epass for travelling through the government portal. We have mentioned the steps for passengers to get their online epass online.
