Island Hopping In Greece; From The Elegant Santorini To The Exotic Mykonos

Greece is known for its abundance of Islands which attract millions of tourists throughout the year. Greece features somewhere around 2000 to 6000 islands in total with the majority being unexplored and up to approximately a thousand islands available for commercial purposes.

The Islands are also grouped into clusters; for example, the North Aegean islands, the Ionian islands, and the Argo-Saronic Islands. This natural bounty of Islands has allowed Greece to be on the top of the list for many travel enthusiasts. Below are some Islands from Greece to fuel up a traveller's wishlist. Read on to know more about Island hopping in Greece:

Santorini

Santorini is one of the most commercial Islands in Greece which reportedly attracts various couples from around the globe. A volcanic eruption in three centuries ago blew up Santorini and left-back black sand beaches and extremely steep cliffs. Tourists can enjoy a boat trip to the crater of Nea Kameni or soak in the hot springs of Palia Kameni. But the mesmerising views on this island attracts major attention.

Mykonos

Mykonos is known for its celebratory culture. The party island attracts a much younger demographic who do not prefer the quieter islands. It is affectionately also known as 'the party animal of the Greek islands' as it has many clubs open around the clock. The party culture of this island was reportedly well-established before it boomed in the western countries.

Crete

Crete is the largest Greek island which consists of diverse attractions from beaches to nightlife. One of the biggest tourist attractions to Crete is the hidden churches, monasteries and mosques in the mountain ranges which face directly to the deep sea. The island reportedly has a fine balance between night culture and natural bounty which attracts almost every demographic of tourists.

Image Credit - Alex Korolkoff on Unsplash