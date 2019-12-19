Jaisalmer Travel: How To Explore The Golden City When You Have Only 2 Days

Jaisalmer is one of the oldest towns located in the state of Rajasthan with a lot of history to be told with respect to the times when the town was under the rule of brave rulers. It is situated in the centre of the popular Thar desert. Here are the top sites you must visit when you travel to Jaisalmer which is a preferred winter tourist destination in India.

Jaisalmer trip: Where to go when in Jaisalmer?

Jaisalmer Fort

The fort is popular for its ancient architecture and for the history attached to its construction as it was made in the 1156 AD by a Rajput ruler called Raja Jaisal. Jaisalmer fort is one of the largest forts in the world. The fort is made up of golden and yellow sandstone which along with its 99 turrets looks magical at sunrise and sunset.

Patwon ki Haveli

Made by the well-known trader of the ancient era, Guman Chand and his sons, Patwon ki Haveli is a beautifully constructed five-storied palace with intricately designed huge suites. The Haveli has large corridors with beautiful art from that area which could be seen all over the palace walls. Patwon ki Haveli is a collection of five small palaces out of which one is converted into a museum.

Desert safari

If you are in Rajasthan, then you just can't miss a desert safari. Head on to Sam sand dunes for an ideal desert safari. It is a picturesque location to view the sunset as well. For safari, you could either travel by camels or a jeep safari option is also available. Desert festival takes place in the winter months like of February and March, where the folk dance, camel races, paragliding, adventure sports, desert camping and other cultural events take place.

Gadisar lake

Gadisar lake is located a km away from the Jaisalmer Fort. The people who lived nearby the desert depended on the water from this lake for their water needs in the 1367 AD when the lake was first constructed. There are also a few temples, shrines around the lake where you can find many tourists. People usually set out here for a picnic at the Gadisar lake, visit the nearby Tilon ki Pol gate and the folklore museum as well.

Jain temples

The Jain temples are located inside the Jaisalmer Fort, the series of temples present here are dedicated to Jain Tirthankaras which dates back to the 12th century. The temples are beautifully carved and well interconnected as well. Nearby to the Jain temples, there is the Gyan Bhandar library which could be visited on your way out during the noontime.