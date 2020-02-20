Kundalika To Dandeli; The Best Places To Go River Rafting In Maharashtra

River rafting is one of the most popular adventure sports especially for all adrenaline junkies out there who love the water. Therefore, there are many places in the world that now offer river rafting for further promoting their tourism. It is not a hidden fact that river rafting not only gives the perfect adrenaline rush to the tourists but it also provides one with beautiful locations for pictures. The combination of a roaring river coupled with the sight of an beautiful views makes way for the perfect adventure sport. There are many places in Maharashtra that offer you the perfect opportunity to enjoy the river rafting experience.

Kundalika River Rafting

One can go river rafting in the Kundalika river throughout the year. But according to the travellers, the best time to indulge in it is from June to October. The exciting trips are organised by trained professionals. They train each and everyone properly before starting the amazing adventurous experience. All equipments are provided by the professional team including helmet, raft, and life jacket.

During the course of the Kundalika river rafting, one will experience some mild and fast rapids twits and turns, which will give you the thrill that you wish for. This trip will also give a chance to witness the beauty of this region.

River Rafting at Dandeli

A little towards the south is everyone's favourite destination of Dandeli. This place is 450 km away from Pune. Dandeli is like a heaven for adventure junkies. The rafting here happens in the river Kali.

The peak monsoon is the best time of the season to visit this place which is from October to April. Besides rafting, one can also indulge in other adventurous activities like trekking, kayaking, canoeing, and nature trails. If you are lucky enough then you may even get to see a few crocodiles around the river bed.

Rafting on the Vaitarna River

Another lesser-known rafting destination near Pune is the Vaitarna river. The special part about this place is that it is a river controlled by the dam. The river flows through the rocky terrains near Kasara. Unlike other destinations, Vaitarna river receives water twice a day making it a convenient place to have two batches for rafting.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock