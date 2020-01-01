Las Vegas Casinos: All You Need To Know About The Entertainment Capital Of The World

The city of casinos and beach walks, Las Vegas is one of the most populated cities in the state of Nevada and the county seat of Clark County. Known for fun and excitement, this city in the desert serves all kinds of possibilities for travellers. However, the city can also be explored and experienced in lowkey and reserved vibes. The best time to visit Las Vegas to avoid the crowd is during summer.

When to visit Las Vegas to avoid the crowd

April to May

The best time to visit Las Vegas is between the end week of April and the mid of May. During this time period, the pools are open and the Spring Break crowd is back on road. The weather is perfect for reading a book and working on your tan while relaxing with a cocktail by the poolside.

Best Las Vegas Pools For Hot Summer Fun



When you get hot on a Las Vegas summer day, you need the perfect place to cool down. You can find a pool at almost any resort in Las Vegas, but some of these Las Vegas pools feel more.......Read More >> https://t.co/QfZE2Fe6kV#vegaspools pic.twitter.com/tJMBsIqFl2 — Go Vegas Yourself (@govegasyourself) September 7, 2019

July to August

Another best time to hit the Las Vegas road is during mid-July till August. The sizzling hot weather of these months keeps many visitors away. There are also fewer conventions and special events during this time, which means that even fewer people will be visiting the city. You can enjoy outdoor activities comfortably during the early morning hours, and at night. Rest of the time can be spent relaxing indoors or chilling at the bar.

September to November

Autumn (September to November) is a great time to experience Las Vegas. During pre-Christmas, the Las Vegas looks calm and quiet, getting ready for the Christmas and New Year's chaos. The shoulder season is generally late spring/early summer and late summer till the early autumn. During these times, you’ll avoid the biggest crowds and the worst of the summer weather, but you may not enjoy the biggest discounts.

