Latest Songs From 2020 That You Can Use To Create Playlist If You Miss Travelling

As we are all locked in our houses amid the coronavirus lockdown, most of us miss travelling. So, why not revive your memories of travelling with these perfect song picks that will surely make you feel good. Here is the list of songs you can listen to if you are missing travelling during the lockdown.

Road trip music playlist that you can listen to if you're missing travel

Ek Tukda Dhoop

Ek Tukda Dhoop is a soulful track from the movie "Thappad "starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The song was sung by Raghav Chaitanya and music is given by Anurag Saikia. The lyrics of the song were penned by Shakeel Azmi. This Anubhav Sushila Sinha’s directorial, Thappad bagged some soulful tracks that were loved by the audiences.

Baarish

Baarish is the perfect song to listen during this season and can also be picked by the travellers if you are missing long-drives in the rain. The song is sung by Sonu Kakkar & Nikhil D'Souza. The lyrics of the song are penned by Tony Kakkar, and the song is arranged, programmed and produced by Aditya Dev & Tony Kakkar. The song features Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra as each other’s love interest.

Masakali 2.0

The song "Masakali 2.0" features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in an amazing dance number. This song is sung by Tulsi Kumar & Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The hit track Masakali from Delhi 6 was originally composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi. This song can be one of the best picks for you to listen on road trips and especially a soothing one if you are missing long nature trails.

Aur Tanha

Aur Tanha is one of the most popular songs of the film Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The song is all about having your partner, your loved one by your side on every road of life. You can pick this soothing track from this film if you are missing travelling. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by KK. Its lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Chal Ghar Chalen

The song, "Chal Ghar Chalen" is one of the soul-inspiring songs from the film "Malang". This romantic track from this film released in 2020 is composed by Mithoon and sung by the Arijit Singh. This song is written by Sayeed Quadri. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in it, where the duo is seen doing a lot of travelling and enjoying each other's company.

