Alia Bhatt's Peppy Songs Perfect For Your Next Zumba Workout; Check Out

Alia Bhatt made her huge Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. The actor has completed almost eight years in the industry. To date, Alia Bhatt has successfully churned out some great hits along with some peppy soundtracks. Here are some of the best Alia Bhatt songs that are perfect for your next Zumba workout.

Prada (Duro Duro) - The Doorbeen

The song Prada was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time. The dance track garnered over 51 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, Lamberghini. The song features Alia Bhatt along with the creators, The Doorbeen. The song is sung by The Doorbeen & Shreya Sharma.

Kar Gayi Chull

Kar Gayi Chull is the Bollywood remake of Badshah and Fazilpurai's dance number Chull. This party track features Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. It is from one of the popular movies, Kapoor and Sons. The much-loved song has over 310 million views on YouTube. The song is sung in the widely loved voices of Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar.

Saturday Saturday

Saturday Saturday is one of the most popular songs of Alia Bhatt. The song is a part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the dance number also stars Varun Dhawan. The song is sung by Indeep Bakshi, Akriti Kakkar and Badshah. Check out the song below -

Tamma Tamma Again

Tamma Tamma Again is a remake of the 90s song of the same name. This version of the peppy number is also sung by Bappi Lahiri with Badshah's rap. The song is featured in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The dance number has crossed over 300 million views on YouTube. Here, Alia and Varun can be seen shaking their legs to this Bollywood classic hit in a club.

Love You Zindagi Club Mix

Love You Zindagi Club Mix is a refreshing dance track that was created to dance away all the worries and embrace life like never before. The song features Alia Bhatt. It is an additional title track from her drama flick Love You Zindagi. The song is sung by Alia Bhatt herself. Love You Zindagi Club Mix has over 20 million views on YouTube. Take a look -

