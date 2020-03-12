List Of Monuments In India That Make A Fortune Through Tourism

India has several rich UNESCO World Heritage sites as well as locations with great architecture dating back to ancient dynasties. Some of these areas bank on the tourism generated through the attractions. Here is a list of monuments in India which flourish on the tourism-based out of heritage sites.

Monuments in India: Taj Mahal

UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal is not unknown to Indians. The tourist hot spot is flooded with people who want a glimpse of the majestic mausoleum built on the orders of Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The entry fees accumulated make it the most profitable tourist site, according to reports.

Monuments in India: Red Fort

Red Fort was built as the palace of Shahjahanabad. The picturesque monument is made of red sandstones, which invites its popular name, Red Fort. The Red Fort represents the Mughal building styles and its architecture is also based on Islamic prototypes, according to UNESCO’s official website. The Red Fort attracts visitors in large numbers who can enter the place with a fee, which accumulates great profits.

Monuments in India: Qutub Minar

The 73 metre built in the middle of Mehrauli, New Delhi is a popular tourist attraction. It starts at the diameter of 15 metres at the lowermost circle to only 2.5 metres at the top. The Qutub Minar is also built in the Muslim style architecture and also houses one of the first mosques in India, according to Delhi Tourism website.

Monuments in India: Humayun’s Tomb

Humayun’s Tomb also has a great earning through the entry fees collected from tourists according to Delhi Tourism website. Originally, it was built in the 1960s with the support of great Emperor Akbar. Indian as well as Persian artists worked on the built. It also attracts a great number of tourists every year. As a result, there is a huge return in profits, according to reports.

Monuments in India: Agra Fort

Located in Uttar Pradesh, the monument was another one ordered by Emperor Akbar. Originally, the purpose of the fort was to house Mughals. Later it was turned into a heritage site. It makes most money through a huge number of visits from tourists.

Monuments in India: Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri is located in the dainty Agra region in Uttar Pradesh. The monument is known for its vast corridors and columns built around the Havelis and temples. There are multiple attractions in the city like Buland Darwaza and Jama Masjid nearby and Tomb Of Salim. According to reports, the town has a lot of returns through the tourism of its rich history.

Monuments in India: Khajuraho

Khajuraho is known for its clusters of temples of Hindu significance. Located in Chhatarpur, Madhya Prades, the temples attract a lot of tourists every year. The earning come through entry fees, food vendors and more such tourist attractions.

Monuments in India: Ajanta Ellora Caves

Ajanta and Ellora Caves is located in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra state. The cave temples and columns attract many tourists, who enter with a nominal amount or entry fees. The locations are full of sculptors and stories encrypted in them. It is another monument in India which attracts earning through tourist visiting.

Monuments in India: Sun Temple Konark

Sun Temple in Konark is located in Puri, Odisha. The coastal state has a lot of attractions, however, Sun Temple earns the most of it. It is known for its majestic wheels and stories sculpted on the walls of the temples. The main earning is through tourism in the area, according to many reports.

Monuments in India: Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram is another place that houses monuments that earn through tourism. Located along the coastal lines of Tamil Nadu, the region is popular for its monuments built by the Pallava dynasty. Ganesha Ratha Stone temple and Krishna’s butter boulder are the popular attractions here.