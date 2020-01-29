Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Rooftop Restaurants In Park Street To Chill Out With Friends

Park Street is one of the most happening locales of Kolkata-The City of Joy. The place has a lot to offer in terms of food and fashion. Here are some of the rooftops restaurants in the area where one can chill out with their friends:

OTT Over The Top

OTT or Over The Top is known to be one of the most happening places in Park Street. The place serves delicious Italian cuisine and finger food along with alcohol. However, they have an age limit of 18 years for the entry. They also have free parking which is like an added bonus. A meal for two costs ₹1,000 here approximately.

Blue & Beyond Rooftop RestoBar

Blue & Beyond Rooftop RestoBar is one of the beautiful places in the city to enjoy rooftop dining. Located on the terrace of the Lindsay hotel, the place is also a frequent haunt for couples on a date. The place offers live entertainment and live sports screenings. They also have a valet parking available for those who come in their private vehicle. This rooftop restaurant offers continental, North Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine along with a full bar. A meal for two costs ₹1,600 approximately.

What’s In D Name

With such a quirky name, this place is bound to grab one’s attention. Located in the heart of Park Street What’s In D Name is frequently visited by the young population more for its happening nightlife. It has a dance floor and also provides live sports screening. The place also has a full bar and smoking area and full bar. However, the entry is restricted to 18 years above only. They offer finger food and a meal here costs ₹1,500 for two approximately.

The Monkey Bar

The Monkey Bar is not exactly located in the heart of Park Street but just a few minutes away. The place offers a wonderful view of the city from its rooftop and its indoor seating also has glass walls offering a view to those who prefer dining indoors. It has live sports screening amenities along with a bar and dance floor. The Monkey Bar serves American, North Indian, South Indian and Italian cuisines with a meal for two costing ₹1,500 approximately.

Image Source: Shutterstock