Hardik Pandya Impressed With The Massive Motera Stadium; Defines It In One Word

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was left stunned by the massive Motera Studium and described it in one word after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the bird's eye view of the stadium. A mega spectacle awaits the human eyes as India is all set to unveil the biggest cricket stadium in Motera which boasts of a huge seating capacity of 110,000 people.

The BCCI is constantly giving updates to cricket fans by sharing the picture of the new cricket stadium. Taking to his Twitter, Pandya retweeted BCCI's post and termed the stadium as 'unreal'.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad will be hosting the Test match that will be played under lights. According to the picture, only a few seats are missing from the seating area. Despite that, the ground and the pitch of the stadium looks beautiful. The build-up to the opening ceremony is gaining momentum and the cricketing fraternity in India are buzzing with excitement.

READ: BIG: 'World's Biggest 'Motera Stadium likely to witness India-England Day/Night Test match

READ: Sourav Ganguly 'can't wait' to see massive Motera stadium, shares Eden Gardens nostalgia

Sourav Ganguly can't wait to see Motera

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to express his awe for the Motera stadium and revealed that he was struck by the nostalgia of playing at Eden Garden. Kolkata's Eden Garden stadium boasted of the largest seating capacity previously until modifications forced a cap on the number of fans who could be accommodated. Giving a throwback to his days as captain and player, Sourav Ganguly said that he remembered those days when he played in the huge Eden garden stadium and said that he cannot wait to see the Motera stadium.

Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2020

READ: BCCI continues gushing over Motera Stadium with sunkissed photo of venue on Instagram

READ: BCCI shares first bird's eye view of new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad