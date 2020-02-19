'Can't Wait To Play': Rohit Sharma Delighted After Seeing The 'Amazing' Motera Stadium

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that he cannot wait to play some cricket at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the bird's eye view of the stadium. A mega spectacle awaits the human eyes as India is all set to unveil the biggest cricket stadium in Motera which boasts of a huge seating capacity of 110,000 people.

The BCCI is constantly giving updates to cricket fans by sharing the picture of the new cricket stadium. Taking to his Twitter, Rohit Sharma expressed his utmost delight, terming the stadium to be 'amazing'.

Looks amazing heard so much about it, can’t wait to play there @BCCI 😁 https://t.co/0bb5rLpSGr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 19, 2020

Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased. Motera will also beat Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India's largest cricket stadium, which has the seating capacity of 66,000 spectators.

Hardik Pandya's one-word description of the stadium

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya left stunned by the massive Motera Studium and described it in one word after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the bird's eye view of the stadium. Taking to his Twitter, Pandya retweeted BCCI's post and termed the stadium as 'unreal'.

Sourav Ganguly can't wait to see Motera

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to express his awe for the Motera stadium and revealed that he was struck by the nostalgia of playing at Eden Garden. Kolkata's Eden Garden stadium boasted of the largest seating capacity previously until modifications forced a cap on the number of fans who could be accommodated. Giving a throwback to his days as captain and player, Sourav Ganguly said that he remembered those days when he played in the huge Eden garden stadium and said that he cannot wait to see the Motera stadium.

Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2020

