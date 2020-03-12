Mumbai's Photo Guide: Here's The List Of Beautiful Photographic Spots Across The City

Mumbai also regarded as the city of dreams has a lot to offer. It is popularly said that the city never sleeps. From food to beautiful locations, this city has it all. Mumbai is also one of the greatest cities when it comes to photography. It consists of various scenic beauty where one can click beautiful pictures. Here is a list of a few locations to pick when it comes to photography.

Gateway of India

Gateway of India is one of the most beautiful photographic spots that one can find in Mumbai. The monument was built in the year 1911 and is famous for its splendid architecture. The popular Taj Hotel is located right opposite the Gateway of India which is another photogenic spot.

The Beaches

Mumbai is covered with beautiful beaches like Versova, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu and many more. If you want to get a perfect sunrise and sunset shot, then these beaches are perfect for you. One will also find acrobat practise sessions around here and people walking.

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway is a perfect location for photographers and people who love shopping. The place is filled with vintage things, books, jewellery, handicrafts and many more items which makes it a proper spot for street photography. Colaba causeway is also located very close to Gateway of India.

Bandra-Worli sea link

The Bandra-Worli sea link is one of the best structures that is built in Mumbai. It was inaugurated in the year 2009. Also, the best part about this photographic location is that it can be captured from different locations like Worli Fort, Bandra Fort and Dadar Chowpatty.

