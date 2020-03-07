Things To Do In Mumbai To Make Your Weekend 'lit And Happening'; Check It Out

Along with being the financial capital, Mumbai is also known to be one of the biggest tourist destinations in India. From street food to nightlife, Mumbai has a lot to offer. If you are someone who lives in Mumbai or planning to visit the city this weekend, then here are some suggestions for events that are happening in Mumbai this weekend.

Sightseeing in Mumbai

There are a lot of tourist destinations in Mumbai. Starting from the very popular, Marine Drive to the pristine Aksa beach, there are a lot of sightseeing places to visit in Mumbai. One can even opt for sightseeing packages.

These packages are divided into two categories; namely, half-day sightseeing an full day sightseeing. It is a convenient option as the tour is under a travel guide and one can witness all the popular destinations. There are also events like midnight cycling to give a glimpse of the nightlife in Mumbai. The base price ranges from Rs 1000- Rs 1500.

Go Camping

What's better than an adventurous night out and fun activities with friends in the outskirts of the city? There are many options to try from when one is heading for a good camping experience in and around Mumbai. To name a few, there is Bhandardhara, Pawna Lake and Karjat. There are also different trekking destinations and midnight treks organised for the tourists who visit these places. The base price ranges from Rs 1200- Rs 1500.

Celebrate Women's Day 2020 by participating in this empowerment marathon

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 and this year, Mumbai is all set to celebrate it in a different way. An empowerment marathon would commence at 8:00 am on March 8. The starting point for the marathon would be Bandra fort. There are two running categories - 5K Empowerment Run and a 10K Run. It is organised by NEB sports.

