Mumbai Guide: Where To Eat, Stay And Spend Time In The 'City Of Dreams'

Mumbai which was also known as Bombay, is the capital city of Maharashtra. Mumbai lies on the Konkan coast on the west coast of India which was also named as an Alpha world city in the year 2008. Mumbai is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Elephanta Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the city’s distinctive ensemble of Victorian and Art Deco Buildings. It is also the financial, entertainment, and commercial capital of India. Mumbai is also known as the city of dreams and hence attracts many migrants from all over the world, which makes it a melting pot of vivid cultures and communities. For someone moving or visiting Mumbai for the first time, be prepared to be flabbergasted because Mumbai is a lot to take in at first. No matter what reason has brought you in the city or where you belong from, this city will never make you feel like an outsider. It just opens itself to be anybody’s home.

Mumbai Guide: Where to spend time in the city?

If you are looking forward to hanging out with friends then Bandra has many places like Bandstand and Carter Road where you can chill. Bandra is known for its eccentricity while Colaba is known for its warmth and old charm. Lower Parel is a commercial sector but is popular for being home to restaurants like The Bombay Canteen. Kala Ghoda, Elephanta caves are gracefully artsy. There is Versova Beach which is a perfect getaway destination for the weekend.

Mumbai guide to where to have food?

Soul Fry, Pali Bhavan, Sequel, Indigo Deli, The Village Shop are amazing dinner spots in the city. Places like O Pedro and The Bombay Canteen have arched ceilings inspired by Goa. For breakfast, one should visit Aswad in Dadar. It is popular for its flavours and is the best Maharashtrian breakfast serving outlet in the city. For brunch, there is a place like Bastian which will leave you awestruck.

Mumbai guide to where to stay?

Mumbai offers many hotels that will lie in your budget. However, if you want the view of the city then you must choose hotels like The Oberoi, The Taj Hotel, and many more. Which will provide you with a proper view of the city. For an ocean view, hotels in South Mumbai’s Nariman point are the best one. It provides you with the entire view of the Queen’s Necklace with glittering lights extending up to the shoreline.

