Munsiyari Travel Tips: Things To Do When You Visit The Culturally Rich City

Munsiyari is a hill station embedded in the crown of Kumaon Hills. It is situated in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand state. Nestled in the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, Munsiyari offers marvellous views of natural beauty. Apart from trekking on lesser trodden paths and sight-seeing, an adventurer can enjoy skiing and can even go for a Snow Leopard Trek in the winter season. Have a look at other similar things to do in Munsiyari.

Birthi Falls

Birthi Falls is a hidden waterfall located near Munsiyari which also lies about 32 km away towards Chaukori. This waterfall is at a height 400 m above the sea level and also can be reached from Kalamuni pass. One can easily try this trek. Birthi Falls lies in the forest area, and the ideal time to visit this place is from September to June. When the monsoon time ends in July-August, the flow of the Birthi waterfall is more as compared to the other months.

Panchachuli Peaks

Panchachuli means Chulah, which means cooking hearths. The Panchchuli peaks are a group of five snow-capped Himalayan peaks lying at the end of the eastern Kumaon region, near Munsiyari, in Pithoragarh district. These peaks are visible from all over Munsiyari. One can also witness the beautiful sunrise as the sun rises right behind these peaks. You can also camp for a delight moonlight sight.

Balanti Potato Farm

The name says it all. Balanti Potato Farm is the vegetation of potatoes and apple. It is quite nearby to the Munsiyari bus stand. This offbeat place is at an impressive altitude of 9,000 feet above sea level, offering spectacular views of the Panchachuli peaks.

Madkote Village

Madkote Village a small town known for its hot water springs. Madkote is a picturesque hamlet and the place is rich in vegetation. It is just 22 km away from the main city of Munsiyari.

Dharchula

Dharchula is a historical destination situated on the bank of river Kali. It is an ancient trading town in the trans-Himalayan trade routes. Trekking is the major adventure activity that can be enjoyed as it is one of the major base points for Kailash Mansarovar and several short and long treks.

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock by Roop_Dey