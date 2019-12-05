Nainital: Boat House Club And Other Exciting Eating Joints In The Hill Station

Nainital is mostly known for its scenic beauty and the legacy of British architecture. It is located in the foothills of the outer Himalayas. The place will trap you within its picturesque mountains. It is set around the famous Nainital lake. Apart from its off-beat buildings, Nainital offers some of the best places to eat too. Here is a list of some of the famous eateries in Nainital.

Best places to eat in Nainital

Boat House Club

Boat House Club offers a stunning view and delicious food to all the food lovers. The dining experience across the lake makes it worthy for money. The place will surely make its place in your heart. Dal Makhani is one of the major specialties. It is located at Club Road, Nainital.

Chandni Chowk Restaurant

The popular Purani Dilli themed restaurant is located at the mall road of Nainital. The place will remind you of the narrow lanes and street food of Chandni Chowk. The unusual food items here often attract a lot of attention from the customers. The combination of milk and jalebis will make you visit the place again on your next trip. This place has a very cosy ambience and calm environment.

Café Chica

The rich and classic ambience gives you a reason to remember the fine dine-in experience at the café. The décor of the café will score a perfect five. It receives good foot-fall from the visitors. Hot Chocolate and Roasted chicken will surely impress you with its taste. It can be easily spotted as it is located at Oak Park, Nainital.

Embassy

The Embassy is one of the best places for a casual hangout in Nainital. It is said to offer the best sizzlers in town and will make you crave for more. Each bite will give pleasure in its way to your taste buds. The place has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years between the tourists. It is located at Mall road, Nainital.

