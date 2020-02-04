Mussourie Travel Tips And Things To Do When Visiting The Beautiful Town

Mussoorie is one of the most famous hill stations in India. Located in the state of Uttarakhand, the place boasts rich flora and fauna and incredible panoramic views of the surrounding snowcapped Himalayan peaks. The place is also known as the first place where the 14th Dalai Lama arrived in India after the Tibetian Rebellion of 1959. Located in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayas, the place enjoys a highland climate. The place is best visited after the monsoon retreats and is known for its honeymooning spots. Here are travel tips for Mussoorie and things to do in a hilly town.

Kempty Falls

Kempty Falls are just 15 km away from the centre of town. Under the falls there is a large pool open to visitors and one can enjoy jumping in for a swim in this beautiful spot. The waterfall is very popular and is estimated to attract about a million visitors annually. Image source: Shutterstock

Benog Wildlife Sanctuary

Part of the Rajaji National Park, this sanctuary is well known for its varieties of rare and indigenous bird species. It is home to endangered mountain quails, the red-billed blue magpie, and the white-capped water redstart. The sanctuary also offers spectacular views of the snowcapped Chaukhamba and Bandarpunch peaks which are the popular spot for sunrise and sunset.

Paragliding

Mussoorie is one of the best destinations for paragliding. Paragliding operators in Mussoorie give a two-seater glider operated by professional pilots. The ride in Mussoorie is long rides of minimum 1 hour (15 km) up to 10,000 ft high. So, indulge in these exciting activity in Mussoorie for a fun vacation with family and friends.

Rafting

River Rafting in Mussoorie is one of the most offbeat things to do here. The swift-moving rivers in the land of Mussoorie offer a thrilling experience of rafting. These rivers flow through deep forests, rocky terrains, and mountains. The route which stretches along Alaknanda, Dhauliganga, and Kali rivers has several challenging rapids. Image source: Shutterstock

Roller Skating

It is indeed surprising that Mussoorie also offers India’s largest roller skating rink. If you are good at balancing, do not forget to have an experience of skating here. Among the many skating rinks in Mussoorie, Jaypee Resort’s, The Rink in Kulri Bazaar and Disco Skating Rink, are the most popular ones.

