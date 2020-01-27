UNESCO Sites In Gujarat That You Must Visit To Know The History Of The State

Gujarat is a state full of wonders - both natural and man-made. From exploring the wilderness at Gir forest - last home to the rare Asiatic lions - to walking on the salt marshes at Rann of Kutch, from visiting Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram to seeking tranquillity at Modhera Sun Temple, from partaking the grand Navratri Utsav, Kite Festival and several other colourful festivals to tasting the delicious Gujarati cuisine, there is so much do and see in Gujarat. Here is a list of UNESCO sites in Gujarat that you must visit.

Rani ni Vav

Located on the banks of the historical and mythical river Saraswati in Patan, Rani ni Vav is the latest addition to the list from Gujarat. Built-in the Maru-Gurjara in the 11th Century, the step-well was originally a memorial to the king, and slowly took up the name of the queen. The seven-story step-well is actually made like an inverted temple, with three over the ground and four below.

Champaner

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit for anyone who loves to explore architecture and history. The park is a mix of heritage buildings from different eras, kings, and faiths.

On one hand, it includes the very popular Pavagadh temple on the hill-top, it also includes the now-abandoned Jama Masjid on the foothills.

Old Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad became the first Indian city to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City. The old city primarily comprises of the old and the residential heart of the city - typically called 'Pol'.

Each Pol is typically a gated society where people from one community would live. The city was provided with this honour for Secular co-existence of Islamic, Hindu, and Jain communities along with the rich wooden architecture of Havelis which dates back a few hundred years.

Lothal

Located in the Bhal region of present-day Gujarat, Lothal is one of the most important cities of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. The city was discovered in 1954 with archaeological pieces of evidence and findings dating back to the 3700 BCE. Even with the remnants and ruins, this ancient city won't fail to amaze you.

The Harappan City Of Dholavira

Another archaeological gem is the Harappan City of Dholavira located at Bhachau in the Kutch district of Gujarat. One of the five largest Harappan sites, the archaeological site of Dholavira is the most prominent one in India.

One can visit the impressive and incredible remnants of the Indus Valley Civilisation or the Harappan Civilisation, which has massive water reservoirs and other stone structures.

