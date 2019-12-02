Cancun: Things To Do And Places To Visit In This City Of Mexico

Cancun, a Mexican city which is situated bordering the Caribbean sea is known for its beaches and nightlife. It is said that this Mexican city is one of the safest cities for tourists. Cancun, Mexico is a city which has a lot to offer, and if you happen to travel to this city, here are a few things you need to know.

Things to know when you travel to Cancun, Mexico

Cancun is known as the Vegas of Mexico. It is a high energy destination about nightlife, beaches and pocket-friendly resorts. The city also has a local culture. Cancun also has its share of street crime like any other city. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t wear heavy jewellery or carry too much cash. Avoid walking in unfamiliar areas and getting out during the night.

Culture and Food of Cancun, Mexico

If you want to know more about the city and their history, do visit the Museo Maya de Cancun to learn about the Mayan civilisation that reigned in the Yucatan and throughout Mexico until the Spanish arrived in the 16th century. There are ancient ruins which have been preserved for the tourist. For food, visit local restaurants where you can find Mexican food that is cheaper and more authentic. You can even enjoy local music and listen to traditional Mexican tunes.

When to visit?

Planning to travel to Cancun, Mexico can be done at any time of the year. However, if you are on a budget, the cheapest time to travel to Cancun is between September and October. It is the rainy season there which makes the hotels cheaper and the beaches are not that crowded. Also, make sure you check the weather forecast before travelling there. If you want to witness the nightlife in Mexico, travel during the spring break in March. The best weather in Cancun is between November and December. This place is the most crowded during this time. The currency accepted here is mostly US dollars but small vendors accept pesos.

