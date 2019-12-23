3 Most Exciting Places To Holiday With Friends In India

When it comes to travel destinations, there are many places that one can go to. The holidays tend to be the perfect time to jump out of routines and hop for some adventure. Many youngsters prefer going to Goa with their friends for a fun and adventure-filled trip. The list of tourist destinations in the world today is endless. One may even think of many places abroad to go for a fun-filled vacation but there are some great places in India as well that one must check out before booking their tickets. Some places in India are just about the perfect destinations to go to with a bunch of friends. Listed below are some of the best places to holiday with friends.

Travel destinations: Best places to holiday with friends

1) Gokarna

Gokarna is a small town in the state of Karnataka. This scenic place is filled with some quiet and pleasant beaches. The destination is also a popular holy place for the Hindus. One can either go trekking on the various beaches or see the iconic Mahabaleshwar Temple or try the Banana Boat Ride or take a vast exotic food tour. There are many things to do in Gokarna and the place is also safe and perfect for getting a quiet night's stroll. One can also shop at the Flea Market Shopping or watch the sunset by the beach or go beach camping here. When in Gokarna, one must stay at the Beach Shack Stay which is a quiet and fun-filled resort in the midst of the forest.

2) Goa

This is among the most popular destinations in India to go with friends. Be it the North Goa or the South, the place is perfect for getting a good break from the hectic city life. Goa is known for their churches, beaches, lovely food and loaded drinks. It is the perfect party getaway for youngsters to go and have the time of their lives. One can either shop or go bar hopping or simply take a stroll at night by the beach. Undoubtedly, Goa is one of the best places to holiday with friends.

3) Manali

Ever since the release of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Manali has become the number one tourist spot for youngsters. Located in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, this beautiful small town has so much to see. Many people come here with their friends for skiing in the Solang Valley and trekking in the Parvati Valley. Among the many activities you must indulge in are paragliding, rafting, and mountaineering in the Pir Panjal mountains. Manali is not only a great place to come with friends but is also a popular honeymoon destination.

