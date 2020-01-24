Offbeat Beaches In Goa That Are Perfect For Travellers Who Love Tranquillity

When planning a trip to Goa, the most common itinerary followed regarding beaches is Baga and Calangute. However, there are many hidden gems that Goa accounts for.

That includes beaches that are still unseen and can be a fit for you to have an escape from your busy schedules and crowded life. Here are a few offbeat beaches of Goa.

Sinquerim Beach

The Sinquerim beach is situated in the Bardez district which is at a distance of about 16 km from the Goan capital Panaji. The stunning beach lures you into its landscape with its gorgeous setting of the golden sands lined by green palm trees.

Sinquerim beach has a lot to keep you busy. From world-class clubs to historical forts and solitary sunsets, the beautiful beach will definitely leave you refreshed.

Butterfly beach

Butterfly beach is located to a little to the south of Palolem in the Cantona region of Goa. It is also known as Honeymoon Beach as it is in the form of a small cove surrounded by dense trees.

It is one of the most secluded and peaceful beaches in Goa. It can be reached via a ferry from the neighbouring Palolem Beach. Interestingly, the beach is so named as the surrounding trees attract a wide variety of butterflies occasionally. It may also be because the beach itself is in the shape of a butterfly.

Also Read | Seoul: 5 coolest beaches in Seoul you must check out

Agonda Beach

With the clear blue water and coconut trees, this beach is a delight for nature lovers. The beach is not very popular among tourists and hence relatively quiet and less crowded. Located in the picturesque village of Agonda in the state of Goa, this palm-fringed beach is also extremely popular as a nesting ground for olive ridley sea turtles.

Unlike the famous Baga Beach and Calangute Beach, Agonda is one of those beaches where you can go out for a leisurely walk along the beautiful coast. The beautiful long pristine stretch of this beach is an excellent choice for peace lovers and travellers who are in search of some tranquillity.

Also Read | Offbeat beaches in Pondicherry for a tranquil vacation experience

Ashwem Beach

Located in the north of the famous Morjhim beach after the Chapoa river, the lovely Ashwem beach still retains the original charm of Goa. A hidden gem with one of the most stunning sceneries, Ashwem beach differs from the many beaches one can find in Goa.

Being less crowded from the other beaches of North Goa, the long sandy shores of the Ashwem beach starts from the bank of the Chapora River to the south stretching all the way to Ashwem forming the northern tip. It's the long shoreline and calm waves that attract tourists from all over the country.

Also Read | Offbeat beaches in Puri to explore and have an amazing holiday

Also Read | Offbeat beaches in Andaman and Nicobar to have an amazing experience