Offbeat Beaches In Konkan For A Calm And Soothing Vacation Experience

Konkan coast accounts for picturesque beaches and various breathtaking views. The Konkan coast is a perfect getaway destination for people who live in Pune and Mumbai. When bored with your hectic schedules and need a vacation, the Konkan coast can be one of the best options as it is affordable. The Konkan coast also has amazing resorts. Here are five off-beat beaches of the Konkan coast.

Guhagar beach

The city of Chiplun, which falls within Ratnagiri district, is considered as the mid-point between Mumbai and Goa. Travellers often choose to stay overnight in Chiplun while riding to Goa and relish Konkani cuisine at one of the many specialty restaurants that the town has to offer. Not many travellers, however, know about the Guhagar Beach which is about 45 km from the city. Being a relatively lesser-known beach, Guhagar hardly ever has heavy tourist influx, even in peak winter months. It’s a beautiful, calm and serene beach that also offers water-sport activities like water scooters and parasailing during the peak season.

Bhogve-Nivati beaches

A trip to Konkan can never be complete without visiting Malvan, the town famous for its specialty cuisine. And while the city by itself has the swim-friendly Chivla beach for those who aren’t of a very adventurous variety, the nearby beaches of Bhogave and Nivati have some of the most spectacular, exotic views to offer in all of Konkan. It’s a pristine, virgin beach that is also home to migratory birds in the winters. Although not very suitable for swimming, the Bhogave Beach looks exotic with its white sand and green mountains surrounding it. An adjacent hill has the ruins of the Nivati Fort on top of it. From the top of the hill, the Nivati Beach, with a rock face extending into the sea offers a mesmerising sight.

Devgad beach

About 110 km southwards from Ratnagiri is the relatively less known town of Devgad. While Ratnagiri is the keyword when one talks about the world-famous Alphonso mangoes, Devgad’s Alphonso has a flavour of its own and is considered superior to that of Ratnagiri by many. While travelling to Devgad from Ratnagiri, you’ll come across hundreds of mango farms, and if it’s the right season, you’ll also see tons of green mangoes hanging off the trees. It’s flanked by two vast plateaus, with the one on its left being home to dozens of monstrous windmills.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash (Photo by Rowan Heuvel)