Amsterdam Tour Under 12 Hours? Here's The Places You Need To Visit

If a person has only 12 hours to spare in Amsterdam, one can still find themselves enjoying it fully. The city is pretty small if compared to other European capitals, but it has many attractive places all around. Many of its main attractions are protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These places are easily accessible from the Centraal station. Here is a list of things to do in half a day that will make the stay more wonderful.

Take a canal cruise

Created in the 17th century to keep the sea at bay, Amsterdam’s UNESCO protected canal belt is amongst the best places to have a good view of Amsterdam. During the night when the bridges are lit up by fairy lights, it makes the whole area seem magical. There are a variety of canal cruises to choose from- sightseeing tours to incredible candlelit night cruises with food and wine.

Visit the Anne Frank House

The place reflects the cruelties against the Jewish people during World War II at the Prinsengracht house. The diarist Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis for two years after the persecution in Germany. The house is now a museum filled with a deeper learning experience, especially the back of the house preserves the idea of what life was for Anne Frank and the families she was hiding with.

Come face to face with originals of Van Gogh

Trips to Amsterdam are not complete without visiting the Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh. The modern building on Museumplein is now home to more than thousands of the artist’s paintings, drawings and letters. It offers visitors the chance to not only to see the works but also to understand his development and learn more about the artists.

