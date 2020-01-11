The Debate
Things To Do In Mumbai For Enjoying A Thrilling Weekend Getaway

Travel

Here are the things to do in Mumbai today and over the weekend in the city, which is said to be the city of dreams and the city with the most vibrant nightlife.

things to do in Mumbai

Mumbai is a hub for foodies, party lovers, music lovers and travellers. The city is full of liveliness and offers the best weekend experience for everyone who is looking out to have a blast during their weekend. From a food festival to the open mic gigs, Mumbai has a massive variety of events and things to do in the city. No plans for this weekend? Here are some of the best things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Spoken Fest, Mumbai 2020

Get out this weekend, spend a weekend under the stars with love, warmth and real human stories. Enjoy with comedians, storytellers, local bands and much more interesting line ups. Feel the deep, intense meaning hidden behind every syllable spoken by poets like Megha Rao, Rudy Francisco and Shane Koyczan.

  • When: January 11 - 12 | 2PM - 10PM
  • Where: January 11 - 12 | 2PM - 10PM
  • Entry: Rs. 999 onwards

LIF makers meet-up

If you are a film making enthusiast or a movie-buff, the League of Indie Filmmakers' meet-up could be your destination this weekend. League of Indie Filmmakers is a hosted community of independent artists in all departments of filmmaking, who come together for meetups to screen their films, discuss and receive feedback and most importantly, collaborate through the network. Various topics would be discussed during the meet. 

  • When: January 12 | 3:30 PM
  • Where: The Habitat
  • Entry: Free

Biggest Gujarati Food Festival

For all the foodies around the city, snap at Mumbai's biggest Gujarati cuisine food festival. The Food Festival will offer a wide range of special events and tastings with a special focus on Gujarati authentic food, Gujarati street food/fusion food, food workshops, Gujarat folk dances and music/celebrity and Gujarat themed ambience. The idea of the food festival is primarily to re-integrate value back into food culture.

  • When: January 12 | 10 PM
  • Where: Kora Kendra Ground 3
  • Entry: Rs. 50 onwards

Comedy Unlimited

Comedy lovers, get ready for a rib-tickling evening with well-crafted comedy show that will make you enthralled with its amazing Line up of comics. The line up includes Urooj Ashfaq, Bhavish Ailani, Niveditha Prakasam, Sonali Thaker Desai, Kajol Srinivasan. The show will be led and hosted by Kashyap Swaroop.

  • When: January 11 | 5 PM
  • Where: Mcubed Library
  • Entry: Rs. 200 onwards

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash, Clicked by Adam Bentley

