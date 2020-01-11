Things To Do In Mumbai For Enjoying A Thrilling Weekend Getaway

Mumbai is a hub for foodies, party lovers, music lovers and travellers. The city is full of liveliness and offers the best weekend experience for everyone who is looking out to have a blast during their weekend. From a food festival to the open mic gigs, Mumbai has a massive variety of events and things to do in the city. No plans for this weekend? Here are some of the best things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Spoken Fest, Mumbai 2020

Get out this weekend, spend a weekend under the stars with love, warmth and real human stories. Enjoy with comedians, storytellers, local bands and much more interesting line ups. Feel the deep, intense meaning hidden behind every syllable spoken by poets like Megha Rao, Rudy Francisco and Shane Koyczan.

ALSO READ | Gulab Jamun places in Mumbai that every sweet lover must try if they are around the city

When: January 11 - 12 | 2PM - 10PM

Where: January 11 - 12 | 2PM - 10PM

Entry: Rs. 999 onwards

LIF makers meet-up

If you are a film making enthusiast or a movie-buff, the League of Indie Filmmakers' meet-up could be your destination this weekend. League of Indie Filmmakers is a hosted community of independent artists in all departments of filmmaking, who come together for meetups to screen their films, discuss and receive feedback and most importantly, collaborate through the network. Various topics would be discussed during the meet.

ALSO READ | Food challenges in Mumbai that will give you the thrill and satisfaction at the same time

When: January 12 | 3:30 PM

Where: The Habitat

Entry: Free

Biggest Gujarati Food Festival

For all the foodies around the city, snap at Mumbai's biggest Gujarati cuisine food festival. The Food Festival will offer a wide range of special events and tastings with a special focus on Gujarati authentic food, Gujarati street food/fusion food, food workshops, Gujarat folk dances and music/celebrity and Gujarat themed ambience. The idea of the food festival is primarily to re-integrate value back into food culture.

ALSO READ | Chicken shawarma, Kathi Roll and other lip-smacking wraps for Mumbaikars to try

When: January 12 | 10 PM

Where: Kora Kendra Ground 3

Entry: Rs. 50 onwards

Comedy Unlimited

Comedy lovers, get ready for a rib-tickling evening with well-crafted comedy show that will make you enthralled with its amazing Line up of comics. The line up includes Urooj Ashfaq, Bhavish Ailani, Niveditha Prakasam, Sonali Thaker Desai, Kajol Srinivasan. The show will be led and hosted by Kashyap Swaroop.

ALSO READ | Things to do in Mumbai over the next two days to spice up your weekend

When: January 11 | 5 PM

Where: Mcubed Library

Entry: Rs. 200 onwards

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash, Clicked by Adam Bentley