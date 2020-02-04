Oussudu Bird Sanctuary And Everything You Need To About The Wetland

Oussudu Bird Sanctuary located in Tamil Nadu is spread over around 331 hectares of the land area. It is one of newest formed wetland bird sanctuaries after being in a conflict for a few years. The sanctuary constitutes of varied species of avifauna, plants, and aquatic life to explore at this destination and the sight of such beauties is soul pleasing and unexplainable. The sanctuary lies near the Osudu lake.

All about Oussudu Bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu

Ousteri Lake is a man-made lake, which is considered as one of the important wetlands in Asia. Different species of migratory birds reside in this lake throughout the year. The Oussudu Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is spread around 390 acres in the year 2015. Visitors can observe the birds while enjoying the boating facility around the lake. The boating experience offers beautiful views of the surroundings.

Soon the wetland sanctuary will have telescopes for bird watching. It attracts more than 190 varieties of migratory and local birds throughout the year. A person gets a chance to spot the beautiful species like painted stork, open bill stork, golden oriole, tailorbird, white ibis, spotted owlets, egrets, bulbul, kingfisher, and more.

Best time to visit the Oussudu Bird Sanctuary

It is highly advisable to visit this sanctuary in January which can prove to be one of the best months to be there. Winter is said to be the most accurate time to visit this destination because many migratory birds from several corners of the world can be spotted during these months. Located in the Oussudu village, Tamilnadu, one can also visit this place between September to November with sunny weather offering better chances of finding numerous varieties of birds.

