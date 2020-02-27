Outdoor Activities To Do In Paris To Experience The City To The Fullest

Paris is the capital city of France and one of the most romantic cities in the world. The city attracts a huge number of tourists every year who come to see the Eiffel Tower, the Notre-Dame Cathedral and the exquisite cafes in the city. The city is also a global centre for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Take a look at what are the popular outdoor activities that are offered in this beautiful city.

Outdoor activities in Paris

Kayaking and Paddleboarding

Multiple adventures are available on the Paris’ many waterways such as Seine, Marne and Oise rivers. Numerous water sports like waterskiing, canoeing, kayaking, wakeboarding, rowing, pedal boating, yachting and boats for hire are available by the Aquatic centres. One needs to visit Barques du Bois de Vincennes for kayaking and rafting which stays open from 9:30 am – 8:00 pm during summertime.

Hiking

Hiking is one of the most peaceful and healthy ways to explore serene places. Nature et Loisirs offers the tourists guided walks and rambles through the beautiful Monfort-I’Amaury area of the Yvelines countryside. The famous Val-d'Oise region has roughly over 1400 km of walking trails for tourists that will take the pedestrians through 2000 years of history in the Pays-de-la-France area.

Rollerblading

Established on an evening in the year 1993, the Rollermaniacs started with 12 guys on rollerblades roaming the city. Now the group has more than 1000 members who go about in the city every Friday night. It is one of the best and most adventurous ways to travel and explore the city at night. Meet up with fellow Rollermaniacs at Raoul Dautry, 15th Metro Montparnasse Bienvenue every Friday night but not if it rains. The locals and even the cops support this group a lot and ensure the safety of each and every wild rider.

Belle-Epoque cycling

Any tourist can rent a cycle and join the group, Belle-Epoque managed by writer & history teacher David Darriulat. The cycling tours take one through Paris and offer thematic tours like hidden Paris, railway Paris, medieval Paris, etc. This is a one of a kind experience that allows one to ride easily, historically accurate descriptions and best for those who seek to explore hidden gems of the city.

