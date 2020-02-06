Pilgrimage Places Near Pune That One Can Visit To Feel Blessed

Maharashtra is home to numerous temples and has world-renowned pilgrimage sites spread across the state. Pune is one such location which is near to many pilgrimage sites in the state. Take a look at the list below to know about the popular pilgrimage places near Pune.

Shirdi Sai Temple

Shirdi is one of the most celebrated and popular pilgrimage sites in India. The Shirdi Sai Temple situated here is so famous that people from all over the world pay this site a visit. People not only offer sweets and flowers but also precious metals like gold and silver to the deity. The temple is located at a distance of approx 259 kilometres from Mumbai and 180 km from Pune.

Image source: Shutterstock

Shani Shingnapur

Shani Shingnapur is located in Ahmednagar district. Although the place is near to Nashik, it can still be visited from Pune as it is only 161 km in distance. The Shani temple aka Shani Shingnapur is a popular temple dedicated to Lord Shani. Every year, a large number of devotees visit this popular temple from all over India to seek blessings of Shanidev.

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple

The Ganesh temple located in Budhvar Peth in Pune is a beautiful Ganesh mandir that every visitor in Pune must visit. It is near to the famous Shani Wada Fort. The temple is an architectural splendour and was actually created by Dagadusheth Halwai in 1893.



Image source: Shutterstock

Trimbakeshwar Temple

The Trimbakeshwar Temple is 28 km from Nashik and is located on the banks of the river Godavari in Nashik district. It is famous as it is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva. Many devotees come here to do dedicated pujas, like Kalsarp dosha pujas which are only done at few temples in the country, with Trimbakeshwar being one of them.

