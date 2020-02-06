Pilgrimage Sites In Himachal Pradesh That Are A Must-visit For Those Seeking The Divine

There are many pilgrimage sites in India that receive thousands of pilgrims every day. Though people believe that god resides everywhere around you, there are interesting stories that make these holy places mesmerizing. There is a different aura of these sites that give a different satisfaction to the pilgrims. The 'dev bhoomi' of India, Himachal Pradesh, has many such pilgrimage sites. Read to know about them.

Pilgrimage places in Himachal Pradesh

Naina Devi- Bilaspur

Naina Devi has to be the first in the list of most popular pilgrimage sites in Himachal Pradesh. This temple is located in Bilaspur district at an altitude of 1177 meters. It is said that Goddess Sati burnt herself, which made Lord Shiva furious. Lord Shiva performed his Tandav Dance holding Goddess Sati on his shoulders. This further led Lord Vishnu to strike his Chakra cutting the body parts of Goddess Sati in several pieces, and her eyes fell to this temple. Pilgrims visit Naina Devi Mandir carrying faith in their hearts that Mata Naina Devi will eradicate all the problems from their life and bestow prosperity upon them.

Mata Vaishno Maha Devi Tirth Temple- Kullu

Situated in Kullu, 35 Km from Manali, this temple was founded in 1966 and receives thousands of pilgrims each day ever since. Swami Sewak Das Ji Maharaj was a saint, who, in search of a peaceful environment for meditation came here and realized that Mata Vaishno resides here. The saint is also famous for his preaching about “Nishkaam Karseva”, which means self-service. The temple lies in the centre of lush green valleys and has beautiful wooden works and carvings.

Hadimba Devi- Manali

Hadimba Devi temple is the most popular temples in Manali. The temple has a triangular top divided into three segments. The temple has four storeys and is made up of wood. Hadimba was the mother of Ghatotkach and used to come here to meditate and escape from the misdeeds of her brother who was a devil. The main thing for which this 500-year-old temple is revered is the footprint of Mata Hadimba. This temple was built by Raja Bahadur Singh and received an even higher number of pilgrims during the fair or mela “Saroohni” in his remembrance. On the birthday of Mata Hadimba Devi, ladies come from nearby and faraway towns to celebrate this day by worshipping her with even higher zeal.

