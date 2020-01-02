Places To Visit And Things To Do In Ujjain To Explore The Beautiful City

Located in the heart of India on the banks of the Kshipra River, Ujjain has got something extraordinary to offer for all tourists. There is a wide range of things to do in Ujjain. A huge number of pilgrims, as well as tourists, visit this major Hindu pilgrimage center of India. This city is filled with a large number of religious sites and temples which makes this city a spiritual one. Ujjain is a popular city where the Kumbh Mela takes place every 12 years. This ancient city welcomes you with full charm and calm to experience some interesting and handpicked resorts to just make your stay more pleasant and relaxing. So, here are some exciting things that you can do in Ujjain in order to explore this beautiful city-

Best things to do in Ujjain to make the trip memorable

Boat ride at Ram Ghat

Take a boat ride on the peaceful waters of Shipra River to revive your soul with tranquillity. The importance of Ram Ghat among Hindu devotees is immense. A calming boat ride here at the time of dusk will let you witness the most beautiful divine scene of your life. The sound of chants and bells from the evening Aarti along with the sunset creating a jumble of colours in the sky will definitely manage to soothe your soul.

Location: Ram Ghat, Jaisinghpura, Ujjain

Image source: @jaylash25

Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple

Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the most divine and revered temples in the Malwa region of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. A visit to this place will always leave you feeling divine and relaxing each time you visit ere. The decorated Linga and the famous Bhasma Aarti is really mesmeric to watch at this spiritual place.

Location: Jaisinghpura, Ujjain 456006, India

Image source: @mahakaleshwar_temple_ujjain

Jantar Mantar

A very well-maintained historical monument, and an extremely interesting place for people who interesting geoscience. A must-visit place especially for school kids, for a unique historical observatory. Here you can see many various scientific instruments that run on direction or movement of the sun and other planets. The architectural marvel Jantar Mantar is one of the oldest historical monuments in Ujjain.

Location: Southeast Ujjain, Ujjain, India

Image source: @ujjain.mp

Maharshi Sandipani Ashram

Maharshi Sandipani Ashram is one of the major religious places in Ujjain. According to popular mythological belief, in this Ashram, Lord Krishna, Lord Balram and Sudama were taught by Sandipani Muni. There is also a temple at this ancient ashram which is a house to the statue of Nandi - the sacred bull. A lot of exciting tales are associated with the ashram and the Gomti Kund, which is located close to it.

Location: Mangalnath Marg, Ujjain

Image source: @medeepaliapte

