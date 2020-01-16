Places To Visit In Nagpur And Things To Do In Orange City Of India

Nagpur, also known as the 'Orange City of India' is a place with affluent tourism is visited round the year. Not for only the Nagpur Orange, there are many prominent places that add to the importance of the city. Nagpur also earns the title 'City of Snakes' because of the Nag River, which flows like a snake through the city. For a discerning traveller, there are loads of tourist places in Nagpur to explore. Here is a list of things to do and places to visit in Nagpur.

Deekshabhoomi

Built-in 2001, Deekshabhoomi is a Buddhist monument in the shape of a massive whitewashed dome. It looks similar to other famous stupas around India. Reportedly, this is the very place where Dr B.R.Ambedkar embraced Buddhism and is also considered as the largest stupa in Asia. You can also find a bronze statue of Lord Buddha and the sacred Bodhi Tree here too.

Ambazari Lake

Ambazari Lake is the largest lake in the city of Nagpur, this lake is surrounded by mango trees and garden. The Ambazari Lake and garden is the famous tourist attractions of Nagpur city with a musical fountain, amusement and boating facilities. Built-in 1870, this lake was used to supply water to all of Nagpur for 30 years.

Tadoba Andhari National Park

Tadoba Andhari is located at 140 km distance from Nagpur and is one of the best tiger reserves in India and the oldest and largest national park in Maharashtra. If you are a fan of wildlife safaris, this is the place you must not miss. Along with tigers, you can also find nilgai, leopards, sambar, barking deer and chitals among other animals.

Sitabuldi Fort

The Sitabuldi Fort was the site of the historic Sitabuldi battle that was fought between the Kingdom of Nagpur and the British East India Company during the Third Anglo-Maratha War. This fort has become a well-known tourist attraction in Nagpur and is known for its historical significance. Today, it is controlled by the Indian Army and is home to the 118th Infantry Battalion of the army.

