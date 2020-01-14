Things To Do In Kottayam And Places To Visit In This Beautiful City

Kottayam is a south-central town which is sandwiched between Vembanad Lake and the hill stations in Kerala. Kottayam is famous as a centre for trade and commerce and is also an education hub. The lingua France in Kottayam is the official language of the Kerala state.

Places to visit in Kottayam

Also Read: Wondering How To Get To Lakshadweep From Kerala? Here Are Some Modes Of Transport

Kumarakom

Just situated 13 km away from Kottayam and is a little village situated on Vembanad Lake in Kerala. It offers a variety of flora, exotic sightseeing, boating, and fishing experience. They have a bird sanctuary spread across 14 acres and is a safe home for migratory birds. Kumarakom is also famous for handcraft each exquisite piece still in a traditional way. This place is also famous for seafood, especially prawns and tiger prawns.

Vaikom

Vaikom is situated in the west of Kottayam district. This place has historical importance because of the Vaikom Satyagraha which was a movement against untouchability. It is also famous for its various temples which hold significance in Hindu mythology.

Also Read: Offbeat Beaches In Konkan For A Calm And Soothing Vacation Experience

Illikal Kallu

Illikal Kalu Kottayam is one of the best destinations in Kottayam. It is said to be on the highest peak in the Western Ghats, and it takes 3 hours to reach the destination, which is approximately 3,400 ft above the sea level. There are three different hills situated here out of which one is famous for a medicinal herb.

Also Read: Offbeat Beaches In Pondicherry For A Tranquil Vacation Experience

Vagamon

Vagamon is a little far from Kottayam, located 64km away from it. But, this places a trekkers paradise and is also known as the most literate district of India. It is covered by the greenery of tea gardens and the hills are beautifully covered with green grasses.

Also Read: Offbeat Beaches Around Kolkata To Visit For A Fun-filled Evening

Erumeli

This small town of Erumeli is situated 60 km away from Kottayam. Erumeli is the gateway to the Sabarimala temple, which is Kerala's prominent Hindu pilgrim center located in Pathanamthitta district. It is believed that Vavar was the friend and companion of Lord Ayyappa, the deity of Sabarimala temple, which is why the pilgrims take a halt here before going ahead with the pilgrim.