Things To Do In Junnar And Places To Visit Around This Historic Town

Junnar is a city-based in the Pune district in Maharashtra. The city has a rich historical background that dates back to the first Millenium. It is also close to the Shivneri Fort which is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The city is one of the most popular destinations among domestic travellers. The city of Junnar is well known for its host of religious, historical and mythological attractions ranging from ancient temples to architecturally brilliant caves and forts. Based in the Sahyadri mountain ranges, here are a few places to visit in the city.

Junnar Tourism: Places to visit in the city

Lenyadri Caves

Lenyadri is also known as Ganesha Lenya, Ganesh Pahar Caves, or Suleman Caves. The caves showcase a series of about 30 rock-cut Buddhist caves. Other popular caves around the city of Junnar are Manmodi Caves, Shivneri Caves, and Tulja Caves. Ganesha Chaturthi is popularly celebrated here.

Harishchandragad Fort

Harishchandragad is a historic hill fort and is a popular choice when it comes to trekking. The fort originally dates back to the 6th century. It is said that Sage Changdev used to meditate here in 14th century AD. The various Puranas like Matsyapurana, Agnipurana, and Skandapurana have many references in them about Harishchandragad.

Shivneri Fort

This fort is the birthplace of the Maratha leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. There is also a small temple of Goddess Shivai and multiple idols of Jijabai and Shivaji from his childhood. The shape of the fort resembles that of a Shiv Pind which is Shiva's sacred symbol. The fort has a rich history and is one of the most popular tourist spots.

Shri Vighnahar Ganpati Mandir

The Vigneshwara Temple or Vighnahar Ganapati Temple is situated in Ozar. It is one of the eight Ashthavinayak temples of Ganesha. In addition to the heavy celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Jayanti, a five-day festival starting on Kartik Poornima is also celebrated.

