Places To Visit In Venezuela, A Beach Lover's Paradise | List Inside

Venezuela is a paradise for any beach lover. The country has a 1,700-mile-long coastline along the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean that call tourists who love sunbathing, pure white sands, and crystal clear waters. The country also has many beautiful landscapes and surprising sights, from the beaches to the mountain tops. Here is a list of places to visit in Venezuela.

Places to visit in Venezuela

Angel Falls

Angel Falls in Venezuela is the most popular tourist attraction in the country. It is the world’s highest uninterrupted waterfall with a height of 979 metres and a plunge of 807 m. Located on the Gauja River, the falls were originally known as Kerepakupai Vená, or “fall from the highest point” by the local natives.

Los Roques Archipelago

The government of Venezuela created the Los Roques Archipelago National Park to protect a marine ecosystem of exceptional beauty and ecology. It has the largest marine park in the Caribbean Sea. It is more famous for its sun-drenched beaches, turquoise waters, coral reefs.

Isla de Margarita

Isla De Margarita is the largest and one of the more developed islands off the north-eastern coast of Venezuela. The island is popular for activities like wind and kite surfing, duty-free port to shop from. The island has some very developed hotels and restaurants.

Morrocoy National Park

Located in the north-eastern part of Venezuela, the area abounds in mangroves and numerous islets and cays with beautiful sandy beaches. There are abundant coral reefs and tropical fish in the waters around the cayos. There are dolphins, marine turtles, and even some caimans that live in the remoter mangroves.

Canaima National Park and the Gran Sabana

Canaima National Park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and covers three million hectares of area. Numerous waterfalls in this region are spread across the entire area and are a highlight for tourists visiting the area. People can swim at the base of waterfalls and that provides for a refreshing escape from the heat of the midday sun during the dry season.

Image Credits: Shutterstock