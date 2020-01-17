Places To Visit Near Hyderabad For A Scenic And Relaxing Weekend Getaway

From ancient temples to picturesque hilltops, the list of beautiful scenic places dotting Hyderabad is never-ending. The City is home to some stunning locales like Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Hussain Sagar. However, if a weekend getaway near Hyderabad is on your mind, then take a look at some of the best places near Hyderabad where you can spend your weekend.

Must-Visit Places To Visit Near Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City

If you are a film buff, then this is the ideal weekend getaway near Hyderabad for you. The Ramoji Film City, as the name suggests, is a film city wherein you will trace some similar studios you must have seen in various movies, be it in Hindi, Telugu or Malayalam languages.

The Ramoji Film City belongs to Ramoji Rao who is a celebrated producer. The most astounding fact about the Ramoji Film City is that it is spread over a massive area of 1,666 acres, which is also the world's largest film studio as per Guinness World Records. The Ramoji Film City is around 41 Kilometres away from the Hyderabad city, and one needs to pay a Rs 1000 to witness its plush green beauty.

Anantagiri Hills

Located in the Vikrabad district of Telangana state is the breathtakingly beautiful Anantagiri Hills. The Anantagiri Hills tops the list of places to visit near Hyderabad due to its serene natural beauty. It is 82 kilometres away from Hyderabad and a great option for a one day trip.

The Anantagiri Hills is also a popular trekking locale near Hyderabad where you can enjoy nature's beauty. This weekend getaway near Hyderabad also helps you witness the Musi river. From the hilltop, you get to see the dense forest and the Musi river together. This particular view is the key feature of Anantagiri Hills.

Sanghi Temple

Yet another interesting getaway near Hyderabad is the famous Sanghi temple, located just 30 kilometres away from Hyderabad. Devotees from across India visit this pilgrimage locale. The temple is made up of exquisite white marble, which is nothing short of a visual treat. The Sanghi temple is situated at the highest point of the Paramanand Giri Hill, with a captivating 9.6-foot-tall idol of Lord Venkateshwara.

The complex of Sanghi temple is huge and has many other smaller temples in the same vicinity. If you will ask about the local Hyderabadi people about the ideal weekend getaway near Hyderabad, the Sanghi temple will be a popular choice.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock