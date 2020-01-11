Planning A Trip To Prague? Check Out The List Of Places You Can Explore Within 12 Hours

Prague, the capital city of Czech Republic offers a lot of things to do and explore. This includes the well-equipped and preserved architecture that offers a chance to explore the history and culture of the place.

Naturally, it is difficult to list down five best places in Prague to explore when you are on a tight schedule. However, here we have tried to list down some of the best spots in the city that are ideal for a short, 12-hour visit.

Best things to in Prague within 12 hours of time span

Visit the Old Town Square

Old Town square lies in the heart of old town Prague. This area of Prague will make you feel like you have transported 300 years back in time. The street here has cobblestone walkways bounded by ancient buildings. Here, you can explore the Orloj (Astronomical Clock), the gothic church of Our Lady Before Tyn, Old Town Hall, and other museums and churches, that will leave you mesmerized. Old Town Square and the markets in the Old Townhall overflow with people and make the town even more beautiful and festive during Christmas.

St. Vitus Cathedral

The St. Vitus Cathedral is located on the grounds of Prague. This place is one of the most gorgeous and gothic-styled structured archbishops of Prague. This is also considered as the largest cathedral in the country, which is the most attractive one and commanding.

Prague Astronomical Clock

Prague Astronomical Clock is one of the famous astronomical clocks found in the Old Town Square on the Old Town Hall wall. The Orloj dates back to the year 1410. Reportedly, this clock is the third-largest clock in the whole world. You can enjoy the “Walk of the Apostles” every hour, as they march by and mark the time.

Prague Castle

Prague Castle is well-known as the largest ancient castle in the world. This Castle is the official office of the President of the Czechia. Rumours suggest that in the Prague Castle, there are crown jewels of Bohemia, stored in the secret room. During Christmas, there is a beautiful market on the grounds of this castle.

Try some food

Prague is shockingly considered as an incredible city for foodies. If you are on a tight schedule, atleast try to dine at Divinis which offers one of the best meals that you can have. Make sure that you try some Czech classics such as fried cheese, Kulajda, some sausages, and duck. Some of the restaurants in Prague are one of the best places to visit without any doubt.

