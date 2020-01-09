Things To Do In Mysuru And Places To Explore In The City Of Palaces

A blend of old charm and modern innovation, this City of Palaces is an enigmatic place to explore. Mysuru is the cultural capital of Karnataka and a leading centre for many traditional crafts and arts, music, literature and dance. Mysuru is famous for its rich and magnificent palaces, sprawling gardens, and many majestic buildings. You will get the finest and best quality silks and sandalwood arts&crafts in Mysuru.

Mysuru is just 150 kilometres from Bengaluru, and you can easily explore Mysuru if you are visiting Bengaluru. Some of the best and most acclaimed tourist attractions of Mysuru are Mysuru Palace, Chamundi Hills, St. Philomena’s Cathedral, Lalitha Mahal, and many more. So, here is a list of things to do in Mysuru and visit these beautiful places and experience the traditional and vibrant City of Palaces.

Mysuru Palace

One of the best things to do in Mysuru is exploring the Mysuru Palace and knowing about the mesmerising history about the place. It is said that once Mysuru Palace was a seating of authority and residence of Mysuru’s royal family. This palace is now open for travellers and other public to see the colourful and eye-catchy architecture inside the palace. If you see the palace from close, you will notice that the palace is decorated with bulbs from outside.

Image source: @ankee_mee

Lalitha Mahal

Mysore is all about palaces and the best thing to do in Mysore to feel like a king is to eat at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. In this former royal palace, you can treat yourself to a lunch buffet in one of the most spectacular settings. However, this place may be a little costly for backpacker’s budget.

Image source: @lalitha_mahal_palace

Chamundi Hills

Visiting Chamundi Hills is an extremely best thing to do in Mysuru. You will have to climb the hill among the local people there to visit the Chamundeshwari temple. For the Mysuru people, this place is the most important one. Tourists, pilgrims or visitors come in their beautiful and colourful clothes to get a glimpse and worship the goddess. Chamundi hills are one of the most crowded places in Mysuru.

Image source: @thenewagetraveller

St. Philomena’s Cathedral

St. Philomena’s Cathedral is a famous Catholic church that is the cathedral of the Diocese of Mysore in India. It is also known as St. Joseph's Cathedral by the Mysuru people. This church is designed in the Neo-Gothic style with inspiration drawn from the Cologne Cathedral. Make it a point to visit the St. Philomena’s Cathedral church to make you visit at Mysuru the best one.

Image source: @hungrytrippers

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock