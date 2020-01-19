Prague Vs Vienna: Which Is The Best Option To Explore Majestic Gothic Architecture?

Vienna has some of the most beautiful, grand, and elegant imperial palaces, and it is well-known for its classical music venues, as well as the world-class museums. On the other hand, Prague has the most renowned and gorgeous architecture from both medieval and 19th-century eras. Prague is like a live outdoor museum, its centre is compact, walkable, and atmospheric. So if you are a fan of gothic architecture and stuck between choosing these two places, here we try to make things easy for you.

Vienna

If you prefer Vienna, there are some tourist sites that are quite stunning around the inner ring. The main attractions in Vienna comprise of the churches, the imperial palaces from the Austro-Hungarian era, the gothic cathedral, the museums, and the massive gardens.

For prime historical landmarks and elegant and magnificent architecture in Vienna, visit the Schonbrunn Palace, the Hofburg Palace, and its jewel-rich Treasury, the Belvedere Palace with its gardens, the Kunsthistorisches Museum, and the classic Spanish Riding School.

Vienna’s most visited and special monument for gothic architecture is the 12th-century Gothic and Romanesque St Stephens Cathedral. The Parliament building, City Hall (Rathaus), the University of Vienna, the Neo-Gothic Votiv Church and museum, the Volks Gardens, the Burg Theatre, are also major tourist sites in Vienna.

Prague

The most valuable monuments in Prague are disseminated around the whole city. The main attractions of Prague comprise of the Charles Bridge, which is the city’s oldest bridge (14th century) and also a popular tourist site. It links the old town to the other river bank.

Prague Castle is the 9th-century castle. It is the former seat of Czech kings and bishops and the present home of the President of the Republic.

Old Town Square, the 10th-century square is the main attraction of Prague, which has many Gothic buildings and a 600-year old Astronomical Clock that is unique.

It is reportedly observed that Prague is frequently chosen over Vienna for just drifting around and hanging out due to the relaxed vibe, compact size, and astounding architecture and views. But if compared to Prague, Vienna has a lot more world-class museums, palaces in small areas and art galleries.

You can visit various museums in Vienna every day for a month and still not finish seeing everything. Thus, at the end, it depends on what you are gaining to seek from your travel.