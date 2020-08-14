Qantas Airways Selling 'care Packages' Online Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

An Australia based airline company is now selling its first-class goodies to recover its pandemic hit business. According to reports, Qantas Airways is now letting people get their hands on the first-class experience by allowing them to purchase a range of opulent products like in-flight biscuits and tea bags. Speaking about the venture, the airlines reportedly said that it was more of a cost recovery than a money-making venture.

The Qantas store offers 10 packs of typical freebies that include 12 chocolate biscuits, a sleeper suit, a kind of smoked almonds packs available for an amount of A$ 25. In addendum, they also have a special collection for children, pyjamas, moisturisers and other snacks.

Qantas shut down its flight operations earlier in March when the lockdown was announced due to coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released in June, the company asserted that it was planning to raise nearly A$1.9 billion from investors and cut a minimum of 6000 jobs. Though the intra-country flights have resumed, international travel stand restricted till October.

'Flights to nowhere'

In a similar stint, Airlines in Taiwan are now offering ‘sightseeing’ flights to residents, satisfying their itch to travel. In addendum, the new venture also supports the business which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic since long now. These ‘ Flights to nowhere’ not only aim to satisfy the airline’s customers but also have a mock drill for children.

According to reports, the special programme for children includes ‘ flight attendant lessons’ amongst others. The first batch of the course saw overwhelming participation from over 50 children. All children, decked in proper uniforms, served the passenger in mock cabins. Meanwhile, another group of children took a two-hour-long flight over the island and the soaring mountain range that runs down its spine.

