Beautiful Sunset Destinations In India That Must Be Included In Your Travel List

Sunsets have a certain charm that makes them simply magnetic. Watch the sun go down in some amazing places in India. Enjoy the view with your friends or family. Sunsets are one of the best things that can be done for a peaceful evening. Here are a few sunset destinations that should definitely be added to your must-visit places list-

Best places to watch the sunset in India

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is renowned for its amazing views, and it is even more remarkable for its sunrises, which deliver spectacular views. Start your day in Darjeeling by watching the sunrise from the top of the Tiger Hill. Tiger Hill is basically a mountain offering a picturesque view of the sunrise and the Kanchenjunga range's subsequent illumination in a crimson-orange glow.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

The sunrise in the Aravalli Range backdrop and the idyllic Pushkar Lake is a wonderful sight to marvel at. You can ride a hot air balloon and watch the sunset. This can turn out to be one of the best sunset memories of your lifetime.

Agra

Agra is another popular location in India that has an incredible sunrise/sunset view. During sunrise here, the majestic Taj Mahal and its sheer brilliance are somehow accentuated to a whole new level. It is definitely a sight to behold.

Kovalam Beach

The Kovalam beach and the sky above it illuminate in a multicoloured glow every day. Even if you are not a fan of sunsets, make at least one effort to see the magic unfurl when you're here, and you're not going to be disappointed. This place's beauty is something you cannot miss.

Jodhpur

Possibly one of India's most captivating location, Jodhpur's sunrise embraces the entire blue city and the mighty Mehrangarh Fort in a spectacular, spell-binding glow. Climb to some high elevation spots to get a glimpse of the magical colour interchange during this time of the day. Some spots in Rao Jodha Park and Jaswant Thada are also ideal to get a glimpse of Jodhpur's sunrise.