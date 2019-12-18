Some Remote And Small Islands To Included In Your Travel Bucket List

Islands are the best getaways to relax your mind and have a good time with your friends or family. Most people opt for luxury islamds to enjoy their baech vacations. However, there are some small and remote island in the world that provide a similar fulfilling experience. Here, we have listed 4 such quiant islands-

4 best Remote islands to visit

Rosario Island

The Rosario Islands are an archipelago situated on the Colombian Caribbean coast, within a national park, just about an hour from Cartagena's popular tourist area. They're worth a visit, for a day or even longer. You can visit the Rosario Islands, for a perfect weekend getaway. Its cool breezes, stunning scenery, and laid-back attitude is a treat for all. The beaches at Rosario island provide white sand with blue clean water and a beautiful view of the palm trees. Tourists can also enjoy delicious sea food here. Lobster or shellfish is a must try. Not just food, there are also a lot of activities that travellers can enjoy on their visit here.

Tahuata

In French Polynesia, Tahuata is the smallest of the populated Marquesas Islands. It is situated 4 km south of Hiva Oa's western end, across the Canal du Bordelais, called Ha'ava in Marquesan. The island has many natural and cultural attractions. There are beautiful white-sand beaches on the east coast. In Vaitahu, the unique combination of European and Marquesan decoration makes a visit to the church worthwhile.

Rodrigues Island

Take a day trip to Rodigues island or plan an overnight stay in this small island. It is situated 560 kilometers east of the main island, an automonous jurisdiction of the Republic of Mauritius. The island is surrounded by a beautiful coral reef, and lush, volcanix island. It is excellent for snorkelling and also diving. Not just these, but biking and kitesurfing are a common sport in this island. You can chill with your family or friends for 2-3 days here. The island will definitely take you for an amazing ride.

Easter Island

Easter island is one of the most isolated places in the world. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, Easter Island on the Polynesian triangle’s southeaster most point. It is one of the world’s most remote islands and offers many adventure. You can fly through Tahiti or Santiago de Chile to reach the Island. The stone statues, known as moai, are dotted throughout the island and measure as high as 21 m.

