Street Food In Ahmedabad: Famous Joints In The City Areas To Satisfy Your Taste Buds

Ahmedabad is one of the largest cities of India and also the capital of Ahmedabad. The place is known for its hospitality and friendly atmosphere.

People who are fond of eating visit Ahmedabad from all over the world to enjoy the delicious street food provided here. Ahmedabad is a gastronomic paradise for locals as well as visitors. Here is a list of a few street food places in Ahmedabad to satisfy your hunger and cravings.

Manek Chowk

Located in old Ahmedabad and surrounded by historical structure, Manek Chowk is a city square that is filled with popular street foods. People visit this place to enjoy the flock of delicacies that are present in the place.

The best time to visit Manek Chowk is in the evening because most of the food instalments are open at this time. The place offers a variety of cuisine from all over India.

Popular street food found in Manek Chowk are:

Fafda Jalebi

Methi Na Gota

Sev Puri

Chocolate Sandwich

Baghdad Fry Centre

Gujarati cuisine mainly consists of vegetarian dishes. Most of the street food found in Gujarat is veg. However, people who are looking for non-veg food in Ahmedabad don’t have to face disappointment. Baghdad Fry Centre offers delicious non-vegetarian food. Mutton Chaaps and Keema Chops are their specialities.

Popular Dishes found at Baghdad Fry Centre are:

Chicken Amreen

Kharode Soup

Cutlets

Food Truck Park

The Food truck part is located at the heart of this city. The park provides a variety of food items with great ambience. Food truck park is perfect to spend a pleasant evening with friends or family. The menu ranges from delicious desserts to crispy snacks.

Popular dishes found here are:

Bhajipau

Chhole Bhature

Chula Dosa

Samosa and Puff

HL College Road

HL college road is full of food wagons and small food instalments that serves tasty and crispy snacks with soft drinks. The place is a popular after-college hangout spot. College students visit the spot to enjoy the delicacies provided around the place.

Popular dishes found here are:

Cold Coffee

Manchurian Frankie

Vada Pao

Cheese Masala Maggi

Paneer Tikka Frankie

BBQ Frankie

Ambika's Dalvada

Dalvada is a spicier and crispier version of Pakoras. It is among the most popular street food of Ahmedabad and Gujrati evening snack that’s is consumed with hot coffee or tea. The green chilly chutney is mouth-watering.

The speciality of the place:

Dalvada

Coffee

Tea

