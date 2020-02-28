Thailand Boasts This Location Is Its Most Scenic Hike, But It's Open Only At Certain Times

Thailand has been one of the most attractive places all over the globe for years for tourists. The South-East Asian country is popular for treating tourists with some extremely scenic views in their beautiful hills and beaches. But every location in this country is open for a specific time which is the most suitable for travellers. Here some of Thailand's best views that are open only for a week.

Want to visit Khao Lom Muak?

Khao Lom Muak is open to the public just a few times a year - during national holidays and local tourism fairs. Tourists are only allowed to climb in the morning, before the sun’s heat is a problem. The location offers an outstanding view of the nearby coastline and its bays, islets, plus the town of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Those who want to visit this place must register as they enter the base between 6:00 and 10.30 am and then get their blood pressure checked as well.

Khao Lom Muak is also one of those locations just a couple of hour's drive from Bangkok. The hill station is located within the Prachuap Royal Air Force base (Wing 5) of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. It is at a height of 280 meters. Khao Lom Muak is hardly a big mountain but is surely quite a difficult climb. Climbing up the mountain takes about an hour but features a number of steps of stairs and then a rope-assisted climb on a very steep rocky trail to reach to the mountain’s peak.

