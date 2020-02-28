The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Thailand Boasts This Location Is Its Most Scenic Hike, But It's Open Only At Certain Times

Travel

Thailand is famous for having a number of locations that provide the most beautiful and peaceful views. Here is a list of best locations in Thailand.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
thailand

Thailand has been one of the most attractive places all over the globe for years for tourists. The South-East Asian country is popular for treating tourists with some extremely scenic views in their beautiful hills and beaches. But every location in this country is open for a specific time which is the most suitable for travellers. Here some of Thailand's best views that are open only for a week.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms 3 New Cases, Total Increases To 40

Want to visit Khao Lom Muak?

Khao Lom Muak is open to the public just a few times a year - during national holidays and local tourism fairs. Tourists are only allowed to climb in the morning, before the sun’s heat is a problem. The location offers an outstanding view of the nearby coastline and its bays, islets, plus the town of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Those who want to visit this place must register as they enter the base between 6:00 and 10.30 am and then get their blood pressure checked as well.

Khao Lom Muak is also one of those locations just a couple of hour's drive from Bangkok. The hill station is located within the Prachuap Royal Air Force base (Wing 5) of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. It is at a height of 280 meters. Khao Lom Muak is hardly a big mountain but is surely quite a difficult climb. Climbing up the mountain takes about an hour but features a number of steps of stairs and then a rope-assisted climb on a very steep rocky trail to reach to the mountain’s peak.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana: We Are The Happiest Team At T20 World Cup, Thailand Distant Second

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms Two New Cases, Kuwait Suspends Flights

Other things to do in Thailand

  • Visit Grand Palace
  • Thai Massage
  • Visit Damnoen Saduak Floating Market
  • Visit Nana Plaza: TK Kurikawa 
  • Visit Sathorn Unique Tower
  • Visit Koh Phi Phi for adventure sports
  • Visit Ping Pong Show
  • Ride Thailand scooters
  • Attend Songkran festival
  • Visit Khao Yai National Park
  • Visit Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai
  • Attend the Full Moon Party at Koh Phangan
  • Visit Phang Nga Bay
  • Visit Railay Beach
  • Go diving at Koh Lanta
  • Attend Loi Krathong Festival
  • Travel on the Thai-Burma railway
  • Have the Thai Coconut drink
  • Visit Erawan Falls

Also Read | Over 20 Russians Injured, Two Minors Killed In High-speed Boat Collision In Thailand

Also Read | #IWillEatWithYou: Netizens Unite To Oppose Discrimination Against Asians Amid Coronavirus

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CM ANNOUNCES RS 25,000 EX GRATIA
INDIA'S RESPONSE TO PAK AT UNHRC
AMIT SHAH ATTACKS  MAMATA ON CAA
CHAHAL ENACTS A FUNNY MOVIE SCENE
NIRBHAYA: PAWAN FILES CURATIVE PLEA
COBRA FIRST LOOK: VIKRAM STUNS