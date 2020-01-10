The Debate
The Debate
'Ice On Cereal' Food Trend Becomes Internet's Favorite Combination

Rest of the World News

A new trend ‘Ice on Cereal’ has surfaced on the internet with just a few days into 2020 started by Israeli singer-Gene Simmons which left netizens shocked.

Ice on Cereal

A new trend ‘Ice on Cereal’ has surfaced on the internet. It was started by Israeli singer-composer Gene Simmons and has received more following than expected. Simmons took to Twitter on his way of eating cereals captioning the picture, "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” on January 1. 

Netizens react to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post with people pointing out the incredible combination. Gene's son Nick Simmons commented on Twitter writing, "30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.” On the other hand, not everyone was shocked as expected. A lot of people accepted that they add ice cubes to their own cereal. A person thanked him, for sharing the greatest tip of the decade. 

