'Ice On Cereal' Food Trend Becomes Internet's Favorite Combination

A new trend ‘Ice on Cereal’ has surfaced on the internet. It was started by Israeli singer-composer Gene Simmons and has received more following than expected. Simmons took to Twitter on his way of eating cereals captioning the picture, "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” on January 1.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Netizens react to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post with people pointing out the incredible combination. Gene's son Nick Simmons commented on Twitter writing, "30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.” On the other hand, not everyone was shocked as expected. A lot of people accepted that they add ice cubes to their own cereal. A person thanked him, for sharing the greatest tip of the decade.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

Smart 👏🏽👏🏽 thank you for the greatest tip of the new decade 😂 — Khaled 🇺🇸 (@alkulaib) January 2, 2020

I'm an actual person and I've been doing it for 35 years. — Scott Simpson (@NimblewNumbers) January 2, 2020

YES! do u ever pretend the frosted mini wheats are little titanics and make them hit the iceberg JUST KIDDING OF COURSE YOU DO ITS THE BEST PART — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 2, 2020

Get on my level, Simmons. pic.twitter.com/q6le2yzzRd — Give Rosalía A Grammy Committee President (@theneedledrop) January 2, 2020

Everyone focused on the ice instead of the revolutionary breakfast innovation that is combining Frosted Mini Wheats with Oreo O’s — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 2, 2020

let me get this straight--the man is 70 years old, has been world famous since he was in his 20s, wears pleather and face paint for a living, and the internet is blown away that he's eccentric about food? pic.twitter.com/k2OzYwnG8v — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 4, 2020

