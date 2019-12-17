These Places Are Ideal For A Quick Getaway On Long Weekends In 2020

2020 has a lot of long weekends. For travel enthusiasts, this means opportunities to explore new places over the weekends. If you too are planning for an enriching weekend outing, here are some places you can travel to -

Best places to visit on a long weekend

Gokarna

If you want to feel the vibe of Goa without actually going there, Gokarna is the best place for you. The place has amazing clean beaches and the best budget holiday hotels and resorts. Gokarna also offers the best food and peaceful pathways to walk. The beaches here will surely take you on a magical experience. Gokarna offers many activities that can cover up your day such as hiking, cycling, and long beach walks.

Shimoga

Shimoga is a beautiful town in central Karnataka. It is on the banks of the Tunga river. Shimoga offers some amazing tourist spots. The place is famous for its greenery. It is surrounded by green forests, coconut palm trees, and many beautiful waterfalls. You will find fine arts and culture and religious history in Shimoga. The city's major cultural sites are "Kuvempu Rangamandira" and "Karnataka Sangha" and the newly built "Suvarna Samskruthi Bhavana."

Hampi

Hampi is surrounded by some of Southern India's finest places to explore. Also, the area around Hampi has a variety of villages and is perfect for some offbeat travel experiences. Hampi has a lot of famous historical and architectural places. Famous Places like Virupaksha temple, The chariot, Hemakuta hills, Matanga Hill, and many more are sites that are worth visiting. Not just historical places, but Hampi also offers a lot of party places, dining hubs and more. You can also visit the hippie island in Hampi. It is a famous spot for backpackers.

Tarkarli

Tarkarli is a peaceful place near Maharashtra. It is one of those places in India that can easily soothe your mind and calm your soul. Tarkarli is the best pick for backpackers and also family. Beach lovers will have one exciting trip at Tarkarli. You may also be able to see some dolphins here. The place is ideal to calm your mind while sitting at the beach, enjoying the sight of the ways.

