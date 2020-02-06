Top Places To Visit In Belur For Your Next Getaway; Read Full List

Belur, situated in Karnataka, offers several tourist attractions. It is home to several monuments, holy shrines and beautiful temples which makes it one of the most significant pilgrimage centres for many people. Read on to know more about things to do in Belur.

Places to visit and things to do in Belur

Explore the marvellous beauty by visiting the Chennakesava Temple

Located approximately 500 m from the Belur bus station, this is one of the ancient temples in Belur. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the entire temple is carved using soapstone and there is no space left blank. The timings to visit the temple are 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. One can spend time looking at the exquisite carvings and stone sculptures of the Chennakesava Temple.

Explore the water sports at Yagachi Dam

Located approximately 10 km from Belur City centre, the dam is surrounded by lush greenery. This is one of the top places to visit in Belur for people seeking to rejuvenate their soul and body. The Yagachi Water Adventure Sports Centre is recently established and that has attracted tourists in large numbers. The timings to visit the dam are from 7 am to 6:30 pm.

Watch the finest depictions from Hindu mythology at Halebidu

Located at a distance of approximately 17 km from Belur City centre, Halebidu is regarded as one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. The two temples located in this place dedicated to Lord Shiva and the archaeological museum are some of the major highlights. The timings to visit are 7:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Visit the ancient gem of Doddagaddavalli

Located approximately at a distance of 25 km from Belur, this is yet another one of the popular places to visit in Belur. The major tourist attraction of the place is the temple of Lakshmi Devi. Known to be built during the 12th century, it is surrounded by lush greenery and shimmering water bodies. Visitors will get to witness huge idols of Hindu deities like Lakshmi, Shiva and Vishnu. The timings to visit the temple are from 6 am to 8 pm.

Learn the past by visiting the Archaeological museum

This is an open-air museum that is located in Halebid. Home to many exhibits and inscriptions, the place displays various Indian Art. Visitors can get to witness the statue of Dancing Shiva, bronze statue of Tirthankara and many more. The timings to visit the museum are from 9 am to 5 pm. (Timings may vary due to various reasons).

