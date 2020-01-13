Things To Do In Auli And Places To Visit In The Scenic Town Of Uttarakhand

Set in Uttarakhand, Auli is a famous ski-resort and hill station in the Himalayan region. From this place, one can easily enjoy the beauty of the Trishul Peak, visit the Chenab Lake and also marvel at the world’s highest man-made lake. The best time to visit Auli is from November to March. Here are a few things to do when visiting Auli.

Places to visit and enjoy in Auli

Nanda Devi National Park

Amidst the second highest peak in India, Nanda Devi is located. The park is home to some of the most exotic species of high altitude flora and fauna. The park also allows you to marvel at the views of the Valley of Flowers, Badrinath Temple, and the Hem Kumb Sahib Temple. UNESCO has awarded this place the status of a world heritage site.

Auli Gorson Trek

For adventure lovers, the blankets of snows and endless meadows prove to be a fun challenge. The treks on snow trails come with its own set adventures and fun. The trek begins on a spiritual note as one drives through the towns of Rishikesh and Haridwar along the Ganges. The experience includes wandering off for a trek to charming Parsari Village. One can also unravel at the hot Tapovan springs.

Auli Artificial Lake

This lake is famously known as the world’s highest man-made lake. This scenic and transcendent lake should definitely be added to your list of places to visit. The water from this lake is strategically used to feed the snow guns stationed along the ski slopes .

Chenab Lake

In the Garhwal Himalayas, there are still some areas that are still unexplored. One of these trails will lead you to the mesmerising Chenab lake. This place is definitely the hub for adventure lovers who love exploring untouched serene spots in nature. The area is off-the-beat and is almost inaccessible by motor vehicles or bikes.

Trishul Peak

Among all the major peaks set in the Himalayan region, the Trishul Peak is one of the most famous ones. It also provides for one of the most challenging climbs for an avid trekker. The beauty of this peak can also be enjoyed in the mountains near it. For a nature lover, marvelling at this mountain during sunrise or sunset is a pure thrill.

